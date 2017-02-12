Crime
February 12, 2017 6:29 pm

1 dead, 1 in custody after suspicious death in Kamloops

Sean Boynton By Online News Producer  Global News
Global News
A A

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that occurred late Saturday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance near the 9000 block of Dallas Drive. Upon arriving, police found the body of a man who had succumbed to unspecified injuries.

Police said they also located a second man who was reportedly being held down by several witnesses. That man was then taken into custody.

The investigation is now being led by the Kamloops Serious Crime Section and the B.C. Coroners Service. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Kamloops
Kamloops crime
Kamloops RCMP
Possible homicide
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News