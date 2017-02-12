1 dead, 1 in custody after suspicious death in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspicious death that occurred late Saturday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance near the 9000 block of Dallas Drive. Upon arriving, police found the body of a man who had succumbed to unspecified injuries.

Police said they also located a second man who was reportedly being held down by several witnesses. That man was then taken into custody.

The investigation is now being led by the Kamloops Serious Crime Section and the B.C. Coroners Service. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.