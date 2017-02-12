Residents in Wolseley hold vigil for victims of hate crimes

WINNIPEG — Dozens of residents gathered in solidarity in Wolseley in response to a recent rise in hate crimes in the neighbourhood.

The vigil took place at Wolseley School on Sunday. The hope was to bring residents together and offer support for those who were victimized by hate crimes.

On New Year’s Eve, a Jewish family in the area came home to find a rock on her front door step with an anti-Semitic message written on it.

The organizer of the vigil said she felt compelled to do something to make a statement of peace following that event and the violent attack at a mosque in Quebec City.

“We felt we could not let these violent incidents go by without standing together as a community,” Sally Papso said.

Other residents showed their support by hanging up posters in the neighbourhood and on their front doors that show the Star of David in a heart.