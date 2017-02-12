Lunenburg, NS home destroyed in fire
The Canadian Red Cross says a couple escaped an early morning fire from their Lunenburg, N.S., home with just the clothes on their backs.
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. at a residence on Feltzen South Road, about 15 kilometres southeast of the town.
The Red Cross says the couple are staying with relatives for the time being and that the organization is helping them with emergency clothing purchases.
