February 12, 2017 4:39 pm

Osoyoos man rescues St. Bernard from frozen lake

Sean Boynton By Online News Producer  Global News
Photos courtesy of Richard Coxford
A St. Bernard had a close call Sunday morning after falling off the ice into Osoyoos Lake, nearly being swept underwater by strong winds and currants.

The dog, named Juno, was seen by neighbours struggling to keep its head above the water. One of the neighbours proceeded to head out onto the ice with an extension cord tied around his waist for safety, with the other end tied to a post on another neighbour’s dock.

The rescuer crawled out onto the ice and was able to grab Juno’s paws and pull him out of the water to safety.

According to a witness on the scene, Juno was so cold and exhausted he was unable to walk. The dog is now resting at home.

