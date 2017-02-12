Tractor-trailer causes multi-car collision after slamming into vehicles at 100 km/h

Dramatic video captured the moment a tractor-trailer slammed into a vehicle causing a multi-car collision on a North Carolina highway.

Dash cam video shows the truck barrelling down Highway I-77 at 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) on Feb. 8 while other cars on the highway had slowed down in traffic due to an accident up ahead.

The tractor-trailer was seen in the footage slamming into the stopped SUV, which then crashed into several other cars.

The couple in the SUV said they are thankful they escaped the incident.

“It’s pretty incredible that we survived,” Roy Belyea told NBC affiliate, WCNC news.

Belyea and his wife were heading out of town when the truck rear-ended their vehicle.

“The guy never slowed down. He was going 60 miles an hour in a semi and we were in a Ford Explorer,” said Belyea.

According to Belyea, his wife suffered several fractures to her lower back and pelvis while he will be off work for at least a month.

“She’s still in the hospital,” said Belyea. “The whole back of the Ford Explorer is in the back seat and if anyone would have been in the back seat they would have never made it.”

According to WCNC, the driver of the truck has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

