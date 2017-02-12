Kamloops RCMP investigate suspected homicide

The Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspicious death.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called to a disturbance on Dallas Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man being held down by several other people.

That man was taken into custody.

A short time later, RCMP found the body of a man who died from serious injuries.

The investigation continues.