Châteauguay gears up for St. Patrick’s Day with selection of queen and her court

The Châteauguay and Valley Irish Heritage Association chose their queen and court this weekend.

Some 250 people attended the 13th annual queen’s pageant Saturday evening.

Shannon McGirr was chosen to represent the association as queen for 2017.

Callie Ridley, Kathleen Davidson and Jessica Roney will make up the rest of the royal court.

Global Montreal’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes was one of the evening’s judges.

This year’s parade takes place on March 26 and judging by last year’s turnout, thousands are expected to take in the festivities.

There are an estimated 12,000 people of Irish descent living in Châteauguay, representing 25 per cent of the population.