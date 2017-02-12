Donald Trump
February 12, 2017 4:15 pm

Hezbollah leader says world will benefit from having ‘idiot’ Donald Trump in White House

By The Associated Press

Hezbollah (or Hezbollah) leader Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech to mark 'Ashura' celebration in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on October 12, 2016.

Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
A A

BEIRUT – The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says the world will benefit from having an “idiot” in the White House.

Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech Sunday that his group is much stronger than when it was created in the early 1980s and should not be concerned about threats from the West.

READ MORE: American allies may face ‘surprises’ under Trump: German ambassador

Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump, Nasrallah said “we are very optimistic that when an idiot settles in the White House and boasts about his idiocy, this is the beginning of relief for the oppressed around the world.”

Trump has vowed to take a stronger stance against Iran, which is a key sponsor of Hezbollah and other militant groups in the Middle East. The White House said Iran was “on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Hezbollah
Donald Trump Middle East
Donald Trump terrorism
Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah Trump
Hezbollah
President Donald Trump
White House

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News