Rockets blank Giants in game 2 of home-and-home

The Kelowna Rockets have managed to keep the Vancouver Giants from scoring for two straight games.

The Rockets beat the Giants in Langley 5-0 on Saturday night, following a 6-0 win on Friday at Prospera Place.

Calvin Thurkauf put the Rockets on the board 6:10 into the first period with his 25th goal of the season.

Two and a half minutes later, James Hilsendager put the Rockets up 2-0.

Erik Gardiner scored on a power play early in the second to give the Rockets a 3-0 lead.

Lucas Johansen followed up with a goal 10 seconds later.

Kole Lind scored his team-leading 26th goal of the year and the Rockets carried a 5-0 lead into the final frame.

Vancouver came on strong in the third period with nine shots on goal, but Brodan Salmond shut them out.

Kelowna plays again on Monday afternoon at Prospera Place against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The puck drops at 2:05 p.m.