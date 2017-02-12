WATCH: Variety Show of Hearts telethon 2017 magic moments

Each year the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon helps children with special needs in B.C., and presents heart-warming stories of children from across the province.

Here are some magic moments from the 2017 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon:

Drake

Drake has Down Syndrome and suffers from poor muscle tone, which has made it difficult for him to walk independently. Variety has given Drake a pair of custom made orthotics, which will help him take his first steps towards a healthy future.

To help with his development, Variety is gifting Drake with a 4-in-1 bicycle that will grow with him. And, as parents know, shoes for kids can get expensive. To help mom Shelley with the cost of supportive footwear for Drake, Variety presented them with a gift certificate to use towards his next pair of New Balance shoes.