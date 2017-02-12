Sports
February 12, 2017 2:09 pm

Edmonton Oilers recall Pakarinen from AHL, send Lander to minors

By Staff The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) watches the puck with Edmonton Oilers' Iiro Pakarinen (26) during second period pre-season NHL hockey in Winnipeg, Friday, September 30, 2016. It's all about the kids this season for the Winnipeg Jets.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
A A

Forward Iiro Pakarinen was recalled from his conditioning stint in the American Hockey League by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday but will remain on injured reserve.

Pakarinen, 25, appeared in five games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, with an assist and four penalty minutes.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers re-sign winger Iiro Pakarinen

The Loviisa, Finland native has six goals and 10 assists and 10 penalty minutes in 80 career NHL games.

The Oilers have also assigned forward Anton Lander to Bakersfield .

READ MORE: Oilers sign Anton Lander to extension

Anton Lander #51 of the Edmonton Oilers salutes the crowed after being selected as the first star of the game following a preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes on September 29, 2015 at Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Andy Devlin, Getty Images
Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
AHL
Anton Lander
Bakersfield Condors
Edmonton
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Hockey
Iiro Pakarinen
NHL
oilers
Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News