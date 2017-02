Stephen Whiteside, Miku & Minami Restaurant Beverage Director, puts a twist on an old company cocktail.

Ingredients

45 ml Yu Nigori sake

20 ml Old Society creme du cassis

15 ml coconut liqueur

10 ml yuzu juice

Method

Shake all items in a martini shaker. Strain into a martini glass that is rimmed with a togarashi-and-sugar mixture.