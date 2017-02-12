Driver injured, passenger killed after car collides with tree in London, Ont.

THAMES CENTRE, Ont. – Provincial police say a person is dead after a car collided with a tree east of London, Ont.

They say a car travelling northbound on Elgin Road in Thames Centre left the road Sunday morning and struck a tree.

Police say the male passenger died in the crash.

The male driver has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.