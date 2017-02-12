Edmonton police arrest man in connection with southside stabbing

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in southeast Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

They said officers responded to several disturbance calls at 58 Street and Woodvale Road at around 4 p.m.

The officers saw a trail of blood when they arrived and followed it to a man, believed to be in his 30s, who had been stabbed in the neck.

Police said they believe the victim was trying to walk to the Grey Nuns Hospital and they could not confirm where the stabbing occurred.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his 30s and there is no danger to the public. They also said they were hoping to search a nearby apartment suite.