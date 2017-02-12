More Turcot problems leave Girouard Avenue residents without water
When Giovanni Paquin uses the bathroom, he has to think ahead. For the past three days, the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce resident has been digging snow in his alley to flush his toilet.
Friday morning, residents like Paquin, who live on Girouard Avenue near St-Jacques Street, received word that a landslide near the Turcot construction site damaged a water main.
Paquin said the borough has been responsive to residents’ needs, dropping off drinking water by their doorsteps on a daily basis.
Others however are furious the situation has lingered, and angered at both the borough and Quebec’s Transport Ministry, who oversees the construction.
WATCH BELOW: Residents raise concerns over Turcot construction
While there has been no word on how long residents should expect to be without water, crews were on site Sunday morning and appeared to be tasked with fixing the broken pipe.
Officials from the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce did not return requests for comment, neither did a spokesperson for the ministry.
This is the second time a complaint has surfaced in the span of a week. A businessman filed an application for a class action earlier against the ministry.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments