More Turcot problems leave Girouard Avenue residents without water

When Giovanni Paquin uses the bathroom, he has to think ahead. For the past three days, the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce resident has been digging snow in his alley to flush his toilet.

Giovanni Paquin is one resident dealing w/day 3 of no water. He's using snow to flush his toilet. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kg2lM3SYBc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 12, 2017

Friday morning, residents like Paquin, who live on Girouard Avenue near St-Jacques Street, received word that a landslide near the Turcot construction site damaged a water main.

In NDG, residents have been dealing with no water service after landslide broke a pipe near Turcot. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/7qlSMwZR1I — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 12, 2017

Paquin said the borough has been responsive to residents’ needs, dropping off drinking water by their doorsteps on a daily basis.

Some residents are also talking about borrowing water from a local gym in buckets. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/z7ct4Gw2hA — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 12, 2017

Others however are furious the situation has lingered, and angered at both the borough and Quebec’s Transport Ministry, who oversees the construction.

WATCH BELOW: Residents raise concerns over Turcot construction

While there has been no word on how long residents should expect to be without water, crews were on site Sunday morning and appeared to be tasked with fixing the broken pipe.

This is the second complaint about the construction site I've covered in a week's time. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/WLXaXSWti5 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 12, 2017

Officials from the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce did not return requests for comment, neither did a spokesperson for the ministry.

This is the second time a complaint has surfaced in the span of a week. A businessman filed an application for a class action earlier against the ministry.