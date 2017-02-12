Calgary police homicide unit investigating after missing man found dead

Police are calling the death of a Calgary man suspicious after his body was found west of the city late last month.

In a news release issued Sunday, police asked for help from the public as they investigate how the man died.

The body of Fletcher Kimmel was found on Jan. 29, near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest, south of Highway 1.

Kimmel, 30, went missing in September 2016. Police held a news conference in November to ask for the public’s assistance in their investigation and said Kimmel was last seen at a 7-Eleven in northeast Calgary.

On Saturday, Kimmel’s family took to social media to reach out to people that knew the young man.

“We as a family would like to thank everyone for all your prayers, love and support,” Meghan Hoffman, Kimmel’s sister, posted on Facebook. “It is with heavy hearts we spread this news and that this is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

Calgary police said an autopsy conducted this week confirmed Kimmel’s identity and that the homicide unit is now investigating how he died.

In a previous news release, the RCMP said a civilian notified police he had discovered what he believed were human remains embedded in snow and ice in a remote area.

Kimmel’s funeral will take place on Feb. 18 in Brooks.

Anyone with information surrounding Kimmel’s death or disappearance is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Watch below: In November 2016, Kris Laudien filed this report after Calgary police asked the public for help to find 30-year-old Fletcher Kimmel, missing since September.