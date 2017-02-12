Middlesex OPP investigating fatal crash on Elgin Road

Middlesex OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash on Elgin Road that claimed the life of one man and sent another to hospital.

Provincial Police, Thames Centre Fire and London EMS were called to the scene at around 7:26 a.m. ET. Investigators say a black Chevrolet car travelling northbound on Elgin Rd. left the roadway and struck a tree on the east side of Elgin Rd., south of Cromarty Drive.

The male driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries, while the male passenger died in the crash.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are on scene to assist with the investigation, and as a result Elgin Rd. is closed from Cromarty Dr. to Mossley Drive.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.