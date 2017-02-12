Vancouver police officer rescues drowning dog from Lost Lagoon

A Vancouver police officer is being hailed as a hero on social media for saving a dog from the frigid waters of Lost Lagoon on Friday.

Images tweeted by Paul Marquis show VPD Const. Peter Colenutt making an icy plunge into the water and swimming out to save the animal.

The dog reportedly chased a ball onto the ice when he fell through.

Both the officer and dog were a little chilly but unharmed.

This isn’t Colenutt’s first water rescue. Earlier this week, he received a commendation from the VPD for his role in a Stanley Park water rescue in June of last year.

VPD said Colenutt and a fellow officer were in the park when they spotted a man in distress. They took off their body armour and swam to the man and helped keep him afloat until a police boat arrived.