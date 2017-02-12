Halifax police investigate possible links between robberies

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the C Shop on Young Street Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the store just after 2 p.m., after the suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the employee.

No one was injured in the robbery and police said the man fled towards Young Street after being given an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as being in his 30s with scruffy facial hair. At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a puffy, dark-coloured jacket, dark toque, blue jeans and black shoes.

The description of the suspect is similar to one police issued in another robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station on Robie Street the same day.

In that case, police said a man in his 30s stole money from a clerk. At the time, he was also wearing a dark jacket and navy toque.

Investigators confirm they are looking for any potential links between the two cases.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.