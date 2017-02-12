Crime
February 12, 2017 10:42 am
Updated: February 12, 2017 12:14 pm

Police recapture man who escaped custody from Toronto hospital

By Web Writer  Global News

Justin Yates, 39, was apprehended by police after escaping custody from a Toronto hospital Jan. 26. Toronto Police/ Files/ Handout

Toronto police say a man considered “violent and dangerous” who escaped police custody in January was recaptured Saturday.

Police said that officers re-apprehended Justin Yates, 39, at 6 p.m. Saturday night in the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area off a tip from the public.

Police allege that officers saw the suspect coming out of a building, but when Yates spotted the officers, he ran back inside.

Officers entered the building and were able to catch him as he tried to jump through a window he had broken, but when they attempted to handcuff him, Yates slashed at them with a piece of glass and police were forced to release their hold.

The suspect then ran into another building where officers were able to find and arrest him after a room-by-room search.

Yates is charged with two counts of escape from lawful custody, possession of property obtained by crime, assault of a police officer with a weapon and mischief under $5000.

Yates was originally arrested in connection with a break-in at a business in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area on Jan. 12. Police alleged he stole more than $100,000 worth of property.

The suspect originally escaped while being held at Toronto General Hospital Jan 26.

He appeared at a Toronto court early Sunday.

With files from Adam Miller

