Man shot multiple times at restaurant in Toronto’s west end

A man in his 20s was shot multiple times during an altercation at a restaurant in Toronto’s west end Saturday night.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. about a shooting inside of the kitchen of Nine Restaurant & Bar at 9 Roncesvalles Avenue.

Police told Global News that a person entered the kitchen and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a dark grey car. No further suspect details are available at this time.