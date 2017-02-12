Man in underwear assaults paramedics, police following brief scuffle

Halifax Regional Police are trying to determine why a man was running around a Dartmouth neighbourhood early Sunday morning in his underwear.

Officers were called to the 100-block of Nova Court shortly before 2 a.m. Police say the officer attending the incident made contact with the 24-year-old man and took him to a nearby ambulance.

According to police, the man suddenly became agitated and assaulted both the paramedic and officer. The paramedic was not injured in the incident, but the officer was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The man was eventually subdued and restrained by police.

There is no word on the man’s condition at this time or if any charges will be laid in connection with the assault.