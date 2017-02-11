Sports
Blades beat visiting Wheatkings 3-2 in OT in final season matchup

Jesse Shynkaruk scored twice for the Saskatoon Blades, including the overtime winner, to give the home team the 3-2 win over the Brandon Wheatkings, Saturday night at SaskTel Centre. This was the eighth and final meeting of the clubs this regular season. Ty Lewis and Stelio Mattheos added two goals for Brandon, while Logan Flodell made 21 saves and center Josh Paterson also notched a goal for the Blades. The win keeps the Blades in the final Eastern Conference wild card playoff spot, ahead of the Calgary Hitmen.

