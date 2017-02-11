Canada
February 11, 2017 10:26 pm

Regina man arrested for possession of more than 200 grams of cocaine

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
A 30-year-old man from Regina has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking near Moose Jaw, Sask.

According to police, a vehicle was stopped on Highway 1 in the RM of Caron on Feb. 4.

The suspect was found with approximately 199 grams of powder cocaine and nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine.

He is now facing two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Regina’s combined forces special enforcement unit conducted the drug investigation.

