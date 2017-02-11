Saskatoon police investigate 2 separate stabbings
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service are investigating two separate reports of stabbings that occurred this weekend.
Officers were first called to St. Paul’s Hospital at around 10:30 p.m. CT Friday where a 26-year-old man was receiving treatment for a stab wound.
He reported being involved in an altercation with another man in a parking lot at Fairlight Drive and McCormack Road. Police officials said he told them he was assaulted with a sharp-edged instrument and then all people involved fled the area.
The man made his own way to hospital. His injury is considered non-life threatening.
READ MORE: Meth, guns seized by Saskatoon police in Caswell Hill search
The second stabbing was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police officials said a 20-year-old man with a stab wound reported being involved in an altercation but was unsure of where it occurred. He also received medical treatment at the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
No suspect descriptions were available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.