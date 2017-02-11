Kelowna-made beauty product featured in Grammys ‘swag bag’

Kelowna-based company Crystal Hills Organic is ramping up production of its crystal-and botanical-infused body and skin care products.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the small business since it was chosen to have its product featured in the “swag bag” handed out at the Grammy Awards.

“We decided to send off the crystal-infused travel-sized serums because we thought it would be great for the celebrities so they could take it with them where they were jet-setting off to,” owner Andrea Sazwan said from her lab on Saturday.

Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Adele will be offered the beauty product along with other free items in a gift bag given out at the Grammys.

The Kelowna entrepreneur said getting her product into the hands of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities is putting her business on the map.

“Just to create a bit of general awareness about our company just because we are such a new brand, like we just opened our doors in June, so it’s just great to get the word out there,” she said.

Other items included in the gift bag worth $30,000 U.S. include a one-week trip to the Golden Door spa in California and a lifetime supply of Oxygenetix foundation and moisturizer.

There are also some “cheeky items” like a cellulite massage mat and an adult bib.

Sazwan hopes her product will stand out from the rest.

“Adele is really into crystals, loves the heeling energy from them, so she would be a great person to receive our crystal-infused serum,” she said.

Sazwan said she is already eyeing an expansion since the boost in business.

“Just to keep up with bigger orders we are definitely going to have to expand sometime within the next year.”