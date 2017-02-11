Calgary man pulled over in McDonald’s drive-thru, blows 3 times over legal alcohol limit: police

Calgary police say staff at a fast food restaurant should be recognized for their quick action “that took a very dangerous driver off the road” Friday night.

Police were called to reports of an alleged impaired driver going through a McDonald’s drive-thru on 130 Avenue and 52 S.E. at around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said McDonald’s drive-thru employees noticed something was not right with a man driving through and called police.

The man was arrested for suspected drunk driving and once in custody, police said a breathalyzer test found his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

According to Alberta’s drinking and driving laws, drivers are found to be criminally impaired if they blow above .08 and police said the man blew .24. A veteran breath technician with the Calgary Police Service said such a level is “incredibly high and clearly very risky.”

Alberta’s impaired driving law also has consequences at the .05 to .08 level, which are designed to discourage drinking and driving before drivers reach the criminally-impaired level.

Despite the blood-alcohol levels that were recorded, police did not say if the driver would be charged.