6,000 Winnipeg volunteers needed for Canada Summer Games

WINNIPEG – The Canada Summer Games is still months away but organizers have begun the task of finding 6,000 volunteers.

The games start in Winnipeg in late July and last for two weeks.

More than 250 events will take place, featuring 16 sports and 4,000 athletes which means finding volunteers to help the games run smoothly will be critical, said Laryssa Sawchuk with the Canada Summer Games.

“It’s a really big feat and we’re getting there,” she said.

Sawchuk said there was a lot of interest at a volunteer drive held at St. Vital Centre on Saturday.

She said anybody that wants to volunteer can head to their website.