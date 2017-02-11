Traffic
February 11, 2017 4:20 pm
Updated: February 11, 2017 5:20 pm

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Fort McMurray

CroppedPhilResized By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Global News
A A

The RCMP said the northbound lanes of Highway 63 in the Fort McMurray area were closed to traffic Saturday afternoon as officers investigated a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

A semi-truck and five other vehicles were involved in the collision at Highway 63 and MacKenzie Boulevard. One person died, however, police did not say which vehicle the person who died was in or whether they were a driver or passenger.

Mounties said northbound traffic on Highway 63 was being redirected through Gregoire.

The road closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

More to come…

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
deadly crash
Fatal Crash
Fort McMurray
Highway 63
MacKenzie Boulevard
Traffic
Wood Buffalo
Wood Buffalo RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News