1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Fort McMurray

The RCMP said the northbound lanes of Highway 63 in the Fort McMurray area were closed to traffic Saturday afternoon as officers investigated a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

A semi-truck and five other vehicles were involved in the collision at Highway 63 and MacKenzie Boulevard. One person died, however, police did not say which vehicle the person who died was in or whether they were a driver or passenger.

NB Hwy63 at Mackenzie Blvd is closed due to an MVC expect delays in the area, local detour in place. (1:14pm) #ABRoads #ymm — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 11, 2017

Mounties said northbound traffic on Highway 63 was being redirected through Gregoire.

The road closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

More to come…