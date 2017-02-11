Canada
Red Deer RCMP looking for missing girl

RCMP continue to search for a missing 12-year-old girl from Red Deer.

RCMP said Kindra Madsen was last seen when she left her home in the Normandeau area Friday night.

She contacted family and friends after leaving on foot but hasn’t been located.

Madsen was wearing a black winter coat, camouflage leggings and a black hoodie at the time.

Madsen is described as 5’7”, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

