Man dies in heli-skiing accident near Revelstoke

A 60-year-old German tourist was killed in a heli-skiing accident Friday near Revelstoke.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. in the Albert Canyon area.

A group of skiers were finishing up the last run of the day when the man went missing.

Ski guides searched for the man and soon found him face down in a tree well.

The team performed CPR and gave the man oxygen while waiting for the BC Ambulance Service to arrive.

He was taken to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke where he later died.

The BC Coroner Service is investigating.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.