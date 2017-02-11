Britney Spears’ 8-year-old niece released from hospital after ATV accident

NEW ORLEANS — The 8-year-old daughter of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears is back at her home in Kentwood, Louisiana after a vehicle accident last week.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Maddie Spears-Aldridge was submerged Sunday in a pond inside an all-terrain vehicle and family members who were nearby couldn’t free her. An ambulance service arrived and pulled her out.

READ MORE: Britney Spears issues call for ‘wishes and prayers’ for injured 8-year-old niece on Twitter

She was released from the hospital Friday.

The girl’s aunt, pop star Britney Spears, posted a message on her Facebook page Friday announcing her release from the hospital. “So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today … it’s truly a miracle.

Jamie Lynn Spears also shared the news of her daughter’s recovery, posting a picture of her family in a Children’s Hospital New Orleans helicopter.