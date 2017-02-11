IWK Foundation warns of potential fundraising scam

The IWK Foundation is letting the public know about a potential door-to-door scam involving their charity.

Friday afternoon, the foundation was contacted by a woman who lives in the Manor Park area of Dartmouth, who said two women and a man came to her door looking to collect donations to support cancer care for patients.

According to the woman, the individuals were dressed in blue clothing with the IWK logo on it. They also allegedly had an iPad and asked for personal and credit card information.

Liz LeClair, Senior Manager of Community and Corporate Giving with the IWK Foundation, says there is no group registered with them to collect such donations.

“If somebody is doing fundraising on our behalf they are registered with us and usually have a letter of endorsement,” said LeClair. “We would never encourage anyone to provide private, credit card information unless it was through our website or by calling us.”

The matter has been referred to the Halifax Regional Police to investigate.