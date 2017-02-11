Rookies lead charge as Kelowna Rockets blank Vancouver Giants

The Vancouver Giants laid a goose egg on Friday night at Prospera Place as the Kelowna Rockets secured a 6-0 win.

The Rockets took an early 2-0 lead in the first period with power play goals from rookies Erik Gardiner and Nolan Foote.

Foote repeated the feat in the second period as he notched another marker with the man advantage.

Another rookie, Leif Mattson, scored a breakaway in the second period to give the Rockets a 4-0 lead heading into the third frame.

Foote completed a hat trick in the third period while Mattson managed his second goal of the night, and the Rockets skated off the ice with a 6-0 win against the Giants.

Kelowna is back in action tonight as they head to the Langley Events Centre for the second half of a home-and-home with the Giants.