Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, south western Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of south western Quebec due to a low pressure system south of the Great Lakes.

Snow is expected to begin late in the afternoon Sunday and continue overnight.

READ MORE: Montreal transit buses, cars, trucks slam into each other in winter weather

Montreal and the surrounding areas, including Laval, Longueuil, Châteauguay and La Prairie can expect to see between 15 and 20 cm of snow accumulation.

Some regions could see up to 25 cm of snow.

READ MORE: Snowy owl captures hearts in Montreal’s West Island

According to the agency, motorists should be prepared for blowing snow and is reminding drivers to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions.

A warning is issued when a “significant” amount of snow is expected to fall.