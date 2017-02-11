1 person shot in Rexdale home invasion: police

A man was shot during a home invasion at an apartment building in Rexdale early Saturday morning.

Toronto police responded initially to a call at 2:10 a.m. to an apartment building near Kipling Avenue and West Humber Boulevard due to reports of a fight.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police told Global News that the victim said a group of masked men broke into his home. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot by one of the suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect descriptions have been released and no further information is available at this time.