Crime
February 11, 2017 11:33 am

1 person shot in Rexdale home invasion: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto Police car.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

A man was shot during a home invasion at an apartment building in Rexdale early Saturday morning.

Toronto police responded initially to a call at 2:10 a.m. to an apartment building near Kipling Avenue and West Humber Boulevard due to reports of a fight.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Police identify man fatally shot in Oshawa apartment hallway

Police told Global News that the victim said a group of masked men broke into his home. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot by one of the suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect descriptions have been released and no further information is available at this time.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
home invaion
Rexdale shooting
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News