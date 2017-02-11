Homes evacuated in the Junction as firefighters battle warehouse fire

A number of homes have been evacuated and roads have been closed as Toronto Fire services continue to fight a five-alarm fire in the Junction area.

Toronto Fire responded to a call at 5:08 a.m.to the Topper Linen Supply warehouse on 22 Mulock Avenue early Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire told Global News that a police officer on patrol had noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Smoke continues to billow from 3+ alarm linen company fire on Mulock Av near Keele & Dundas Sts. @ChiefPeggTFS says some homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/v4j5n8hEGX — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) February 11, 2017

Firefighters have been able to control the blaze on the main floor but have been unable to get to the basement because the stairs had been burned through by the time they arrived, fire said.

The fire was initially deemed to be a three-alarm at 5:37 a.m., but has since been upgraded to a five-alarm due to the number of trucks and firefighters that have responded to the scene.

There have been no injuries reported and some homes in the area have been evacuated solely as a precautionary measure due to some chemicals that are stored in the back of the building, fire said.

Toronto police have said TTC buses have been brought in for shelter.

FIRE:

Mulock Av + Junction Rd

-Some homes have been evacuated

-Ppl sheltered in TTC buses@TTCnotices

-Fire crews still battling blaze

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 11, 2017

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is expected to attend to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.