February 11, 2017 10:01 am

One dead in head-on collision in Lincoln

By Staff The Canadian Press

LINCOLN, Ont. – Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash in the town of Lincoln.

They say a 22-year-old Grimsby woman was killed late Friday afternoon after her Volkswagen Golf crossed into the on-coming lane of traffic on Fly Road and collided with a Ford Explorer.

Police say the 44-year-old Lincoln woman driving the Ford wasn’t injured.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released and police say the accident remains under investigation.

