5 people charged after RCMP seize drugs, guns following search in Cole Harbour

Five people are facing charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Cole Harbour this week.

Police say they seized a “large quantity of cocaine,” crack cocaine, marijuana and cash from the home.

An AR 15 assault rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun, two hand guns and a SKS 7.56mm rifle were also located by police; all but one were allegedly loaded with ammunition.

RCMP say Basil “Philip” Colley, 66, Stephanie Lynn Colley, 41, Olivia Colley, 19, and two male youths, aged 17 and 15 are each facing the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine

Careless Storage of a Firearm (4 counts)

Unsafe Storage contrary to regulations (4 counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (5 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device (3 counts)

Possession of a Firearm knowing it’s Unauthorized (5 counts)

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition (2 counts) – hand guns

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Tampering with a Serial Number

Police say the 17-year-old is also charged with five additional counts of possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order.

All of the accused appeared in court on Thursday. Olivia Colley and the 17-year-old youth were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Feb.13.

Philip and Stephanie Colley were released on conditions and will also return to court on Feb. 13.

The 15-year-old youth was released on conditions. He will appear in court next on March 2.