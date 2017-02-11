Man injured while hiking outside Halifax

A man had to be rescued Saturday morning after being injured on a hiking trail in Duncan’s Cove, N.S.

Halifax Fire says the man slipped and is believed to have broken his ankle while walking the Chebucto Head Trail.

Divisional Commander Lloyd Currie said the trail was “treacherous” at the time of the incident.

A Halifax fire rescue boat reached the man by water and then transferred him to the Coast Guard Cutter, who took him to the nearby Ketch Harbour wharf.

The man was transported to hospital by EHS to be treated for his injuries.

