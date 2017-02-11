Special weather statement issued for London, Middlesex

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for London and Middlesex County.

According to the weather advisory, which also covers Lambton, Elgin, Oxford and Brant counties, freezing rain or freezing drizzle may be possible Sunday morning, making for slick conditions on local roadways.

The expected precipitation may also fall as snow or rain, the national weather service said.

Sunday’s forecast calls for rain or snow with a risk of freezing rain in the morning and a high of 2 C. Forecasters are also calling for gusty afternoon winds of 40 to 60 km/h. The average high for this time of year is -2 C.