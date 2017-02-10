Hawaii’s spectacular ‘fire hose’ lava flow flares up once again

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano has once again released a dramatic “fire hose” lava flow into the Pacific Ocean.

The lava flow had continued for weeks during January but seemed to have disappeared, until Wednesday.

Once the molten lava comes into contact with the ocean, an explosive reaction occurs that can send debris flying. New land is formed after the interaction occurs. Officials say it is not advisable to get anywhere near the interaction due to the explosive reaction, and also because the new land can be unstable and chunks can break off into the ocean.

Sometimes the lava flows can be so expansive they pose a risk to Hawaiian communities and even burn down houses if they come in contact with each other.

READ MORE: Massive ‘firehose’ lava stream gushing into ocean in Hawaii

The U.S. Geological Survey said it would continue to monitor the site and assess any possible hazards.