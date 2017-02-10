Edmonton Eskimos sign receiver Natey Adjei, linebacker Blair Smith to extensions

The Edmonton Eskimos signed receiver Natey Adjei and linebacker Blair Smith to contract extensions through the 2018 season Friday.

The two Canadians were scheduled to become free agents Tuesday.

The five-foot-10, 193-pound Adjei, of Toronto, appeared in 12 games last season. He recorded six catches for 52 yards and added five special-teams tackles.

Smith, of Mississauga. Ont., appeared in 15 games with Edmonton last year, registering four tackles and 15 special-teams tackles. The six-foot-two, 225-pound linebacker is entering his third season with Edmonton.

Earlier this week, the team announced the return of veteran receiver Shamawd Chambers, who was previously released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Also this week, the Eskimos said all of the team’s coaching staff would return for the 2017 CFL season.