Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for sex offender on the lam in Vancouver

Vancouver Police are searching for a high-risk offender who has a history of breaking into homes and sexually assaulting women.

Antoine Naskathey was supposed to be transferred from his Vancouver halfway house to a residence in Regina but failed to show up to his flight on Feb. 8. A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Naskathey is a two-time federal offender currently serving a six-year long term supervision order for sexual assault. In both 2001 and 2009, Naskathey was convicted for breaking into homes and sexually assaulting women inside.

He has more than 50 convictions in total, largely for property-related crimes.

Vancouver Police say Naskathey is Aboriginal, 5’10” tall and weighs 161 pounds. He has long brown hair, brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the black and blue jeans. He is gender variant and sometimes identifies as a woman, according to police.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Naskathey is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.