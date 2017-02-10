Police called for possible drunk driving, find prohibited weapon

A 20 –year-old Kelowna man could face charges after a traffic stop in West Kelowna Thursday night.

RCMP said they were tipped off that there may be an impaired driver on the road near Gellatly Road and Highway 97. Around 11:40 p.m. they pulled over a vehicle and asked the driver to blow into a Breathalyzer.

Police said the breath sample was in the “warn range.”

“Further investigation revealed that the driver was subject to release conditions related to alcohol consumption,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police alleged the driver also had brass knuckles, a prohibited weapon, with him when he was arrested.