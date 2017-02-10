Greater Toronto Area could see up to 10 cm of snow Friday, special weather statement issued

Environment Canada says the Greater Toronto Area could see up to 10 centimetres of snow by the end of Friday.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement warning of winter driving conditions.

“Untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery. Low visibility from occasional blowing snow is possible. Hence, motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” the statement read.

Weather conditions have resulted in delays on area roads, including some transit services.

Highways are snow covered & slippery. Buses are slow moving. Delays up & over an hour. Pack your patience https://t.co/FwyIYIjYQo — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) February 10, 2017

Drive according to the road conditions! #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/8veHLE0PgA — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 11, 2017

Snowfall rates ~1 cm/hour across major highways of #GTA #Toronto give yourself extra time for eve. commute #onstorm pic.twitter.com/wbvmQ2A97d — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 10, 2017