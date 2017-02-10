Greater Toronto Area could see up to 10 cm of snow Friday, special weather statement issued
Environment Canada says the Greater Toronto Area could see up to 10 centimetres of snow by the end of Friday.
The weather agency issued a special weather statement warning of winter driving conditions.
“Untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery. Low visibility from occasional blowing snow is possible. Hence, motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” the statement read.
Weather conditions have resulted in delays on area roads, including some transit services.
