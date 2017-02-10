Horses, snow and skies: Calgary Polo Club hosts Skijoring event this weekend

Horses, snow and skiing: three things Albertans are very familiar with. Put them together and you have a little-known sport that should be a big hit in the province.

It’s called Skijoring. It involves getting pulled behind a horse on skis or a snowboard.

The comes from Norway, where it translates to “ski driving.” Combining cross-country skiing and dog sledding was once a popular mode of transportation in Scandinavian countries.

In Alberta, it’s all about the horse power.

The activity is something that’s been on ranches and farms across the province for years, there just wasn’t necessarily a name for it.

“When we were kids, you have a horse, you have a rope, you have a toboggan and you just do it,” Skijoring organizer Sam Mitchell explained.

“I’ve been snowboarding for 10 years, but this is the first time we’ve done this,” Skijoring newcomer Graham Mitchell said. “The difference is significant. One way you’re just going downhill and the other way you’re being pulled by an extremely fast horse.”

This weekend, the Calgary Polo Club is hosting an introduction to the high-paced sport with a little twist.

It’s called Skijordue.

“We think the cheese is fun, and fast cheese is even more fun,” Mitchell said.

They will have three different events: obstacles, a timed event, long jump and sprints. And, of course, fondue.

It’s all in support of Prairie Sky Equine Assisted Therapy, a program that supports adults and children with physical, mental, social and emotional disabilities.

Skijordue will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Calgary Polo Club.

For more information, go to skijor.ca.