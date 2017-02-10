Former air traffic controller wants Lethbridge Airport to change operating model

Southern Alberta is growing fast and according to businessman and former air traffic controller, Dale Leier, the Lethbridge Airport is not keeping up.

“Why is it I have to drive to Calgary or Great Falls to get the type of air services that we need?” he asked.

Leier says the lack of destinations directly available, small aircrafts, and unreliable service are just some of many inconveniences for local residents. He says it hurts economic activity too, by making Lethbridge and surrounding areas a less-than-ideal place to come for business.

“When our local agencies want to bring events into Lethbridge, they’re hamstrung,” he said.

Leier says in order for the airport to survive, change is needed. He says ownership should be taken out of the hands of the county and instead be independently run.

“We need to take this out of the hands of the politicians and put it in the hands of some professional managers.”

Lethbridge County Coun. Steve Campbell did not dismiss the idea. He said the county will explore its options.

“We just have to go through these studies to find out if it is the best or not.”

Campbell says grants have been submitted to the province to redo the master plan for the airport, which has not been updated since 2000. In addition, he says the county will continue to study other airports of the same size.

“It’s kind of a learning process for us,” he said.

Leir says he will continue to raise awareness by meeting with politicians and decision makers. He has no intention of actually running the airport, but if the opportunity presented itself, he’ll be listening.