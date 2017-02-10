Vancouver Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Vancouver Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been heard from since early January.

Romie Chiu’s family has not been able to contact her since Jan. 8 and are now worried about her well-being. She was last seen in Vancouver and is believed to be with an adult friend, but police have not been able to contact either.

Police say there is no reason to believe Chiu is in danger.

“We just want Romie to contact us and let us know that she is okay,” Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said in a release.

Chiu is Asian, 5’5″ tall, has a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Chiu’s whereabouts or is in contact with her is asked to tell her to call Vancouver Police at 604-717-8277 or 911.