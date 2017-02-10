Trial postponed for woman accused in Canadian professor’s death in Florida

The trial of a woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Canadian legal scholar in Florida has been postponed as her defence lawyers review new information in the case.

Katherine Magbanua is one of three people accused in the 2014 shooting of Dan Markel, which investigators have alleged was a contract killing rooted in a bitter divorce.

Magbanua’s trial had been set to begin at the end of February, but Florida Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman said the woman’s lawyers requested more time to look at the evidence and take depositions.

Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia were also arrested and charged in connection with Markel’s death.

Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October. He alleged in a statement to investigators that he and Garcia were paid to kill Markel because the academic’s ex-wife allegedly wanted full custody of their two children.

Police have said Magbanua was in a relationship with Markel’s ex-brother-in-law and was the only link between Markel’s ex-wife’s family and the two men arrested in the professor’s death.